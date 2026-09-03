Harford County to host free workshop on Health Department requirements for businesses Sept. 22

Harford County Department of Economic Development to host a free workshop designed to help current and prospective business owners and contractors better understand permits, inspections, and requirements that may apply to their operations. The workshop, Getting Down to Business: Permits, Inspections, & the Health Department, is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the CONVERGE Innovation Center at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host Free Workshop on Health Department Requirements for Businesses

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 2, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host Getting Down to Business: Permits, Inspections, & the Health Department, a free workshop designed to help current and prospective business owners and contractors better understand permits, inspections, and requirements that may apply to their operations. The workshop will be held Tuesday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CONVERGE Innovation Center at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen.

“Understanding Health Department requirements before opening or expanding a business can help prevent costly delays and unexpected challenges,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This workshop will give business owners the opportunity to hear directly from the Health Department, ask questions, and get information they need to move their businesses forward.”

Presented by a panel of experts from the Harford County Health Department, the workshop will provide practical information about requirements that may affect businesses and contractors. Topics will include:

Permits and inspections for restaurants, commercial kitchens, food trucks, and temporary food events

Residential permitting considerations for home contractors

Common questions, challenges, and best practices for navigating the process

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp series, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and practical tools to support their growth and success.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/LevelUpGettingDownToBiz