Harford Land Trust has sold a 21.6-acre property to the Harford County Government to help expand Anita C. Leight Estuary Center in Abingdon, MD. Here are the details provided by the nonprofit:





An aerial view over the new preserved property that is being added to Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. (Photo/Harford County Government)

HARFORD LAND TRUST HELPS EXPAND ANITA C. LEIGHT ESTUARY CENTER BY 21 ACRES

ABINGDON, Md. (Sept. 8, 2026) – On August 20, Harford Land Trust (HLT) sold a 21.6-acre property to Harford County Government to expand Anita C. Leight Estuary Center (ACLEC), a conservation and outdoor education center on Otter Point Creek.

The property contains forests, vernal pools and a wide variety of wildlife, which will now become available to supplement environmental research and programming at ACLEC. The land is permanently protected with a conservation easement held by HLT, and the property adds to a network of over 700-acres of preserved forests and wetlands along Otter Point Creek.

“We are excited to purchase this beautiful land, which was once planned for development and will now join our existing county park at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. “The additional forested areas will enhance the visitor experience and support research at the center as they continue to protect our precious natural environment.”

The transaction was made possible by the Harford Forest Conservation Program (HFCP), a partnership between HLT and Harford County Department of Public Works with the goal of preserving water quality by protecting forests at risk of development. The HFCP helps Harford County achieve compliance with runoff reduction standards and helps reduce the amount of pollutants entering the Chesapeake Bay. The partnership is the first of its kind in the state.

This is the second time that HLT has helped expand ACLEC. In 2001, HLT purchased a 32-acre property bordering the center and immediately transferred it to Harford County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. ACLEC is within the Otter Point Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve and adjacent to the Izaak Walton League’s 370-acre Melvin G. Bosely Conservancy as well as an additional preserved lands owned by HLT.

“Otter Point Creek and its surrounding open spaces provide irreplaceable habitat for wildlife and amazing recreation opportunities for Harford County families,” said Kristin Kirkwood, executive director at HLT. “Expanding a beloved park in a highly developed area of the County makes this success all the more important.”

The property is made up of two parcels that sit across the street from the Estuary Center, and are bordered by Otter Point Road, Harford Boat Club Road and Abingdon Beach Road. The smaller, 7.9-acre parcel is directly across from ACLEC, while the larger, 13.6-acre parcel sits on the east side of a BGE powerline corridor that separates the property.

In 2015, HLT purchased the property from a developer with funds from the land trust’s longstanding land preservation partnership with Aberdeen Proving Ground. The developer, who had planned to build townhomes there, previously purchased the property from a company called Stancills, which managed a gravel and salt pit on the smaller parcel. The former pit has been reforested over the years, and the property boasts a rich coastal plain habitat that supports many different species of native plants and animals.

“The Otter Point Creek Alliance (OPCA) is excited about the many opportunities this park expansion will provide, including biodiversity studies, expanded environmental education programs, and continued efforts to connect the community with the natural world,” said Colby Bieschke, President of OPCA, the organization that helps run ACLEC. “We appreciate Harford Land Trust’s work to protect local habitats from development, especially this property, which contains vernal pools that support numerous species and contribute to the area’s ecological diversity.”

The forest contains a variety of trees like White Oak, Sweetgum, White Pine and Red Oak, among others. It is also home to several vernal pools, which are depressions in the ground that fill with water seasonally and provide habitat to many species, especially reptiles and amphibians.

Given the property’s proximity to Otter Creek and the Bush River, it serves as a vital resource for helping protect water quality by absorbing stormwater and nutrient runoff. The property falls within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area, which are areas within 1,000 feet of tidal waters prioritized by local and state governments for conservation and restoration.

Now protected forever and part of county park system, this property will continue to support clean water, provide habitat for wildlife, and support programming at ACLEC in perpetuity.

HLT is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving land and protecting natural resources for the benefit of all people in Harford County. Using conservation easements, land purchases and other tools, HLT permanently protects farms, forests, habitats and outdoor recreation areas.

Learn more about HLT and see details about these upcoming events by visiting HarfordLandTrust.org or calling 410-836-2103.