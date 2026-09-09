Maryland has expanded its Sustainable Communities program in Harford County to include Joppatowne, giving eligible projects in the area access to state programs and incentives supporting economic development and revitalization. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Maryland Approves Harford’s Request for Joppatowne Sustainable Community Designation, Opens Funding Opportunities for Revitalization

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 8, 2026) – Maryland has expanded its Sustainable Communities program in Harford County to include Joppatowne, giving eligible projects in the area access to state programs and incentives supporting economic development and revitalization.

“Expanding the existing Sustainable Community designation along Route 40 to include Joppatowne means that we can pursue additional resources to support local businesses, and improve properties and infrastructure,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This gives us another tool to support investment and build on the strengths of this valued Harford County community.”

The expansion of the existing Edgewood Sustainable Community designation to include Joppatowne along Route 40 had been requested by the Cassilly administration, which was notified in a September 4 approval letter from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

Maryland’s Sustainable Communities program connects designated areas with resources from multiple state agencies to support locally driven revitalization. For businesses, property owners, nonprofits and community partners in the Joppatowne area, the designation opens opportunities for eligible projects ranging from commercial property improvements to larger redevelopment efforts. Available state programs include:

Community Legacy: Funding for business attraction and retention, commercial revitalization, home rehabilitation, streetscape improvements and other projects.

Strategic Demolition Fund: Funding for redevelopment activities including property acquisition, site development, demolition, and architectural and engineering work.

Maryland Façade Improvement Program: Funding to support exterior improvements to commercial properties within Sustainable Communities.

Harford County has leveraged the existing Sustainable Community designation to support investment along the Route 40 corridor in Edgewood. In 2025, the county received $450,000 in state revitalization funding for the area, including $100,000 for critical home repairs for eligible homeowners and $350,000 to support the revitalization of Edgewater Village Shopping Center and surrounding community.

With the expansion into Joppatowne, Harford County and community partners can pursue similar opportunities to support investment and revitalization in the newly designated area.

Sustainable Community designations are guided by locally developed action plans and encourage collaboration among residents, businesses, nonprofits, local government and state agencies. For more information, contact the Harford County Department of Economic Development at 410-638-3059.

The expanded Edgewood and Joppatowne designation is valid for five years.