Maryland Public Television celebrates HBCUs with special programming in September 

Maryland Public Television celebrates historically Black colleges and universities in September with its seventh annual HBCU Week. Here are the details provided by MPT:

MPT celebrates HBCUs with special programming in September

Program lineup places spotlight on historically Black colleges and universities

including several in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television will celebrate historically Black colleges and universities in September with its seventh annual HBCU Week, a slate of programs sharing informative and inspiring stories about HBCUs and the people who attend, graduate, administrate, and advocate for these important institutions of higher learning. A preview is available at mpt.org/hbcu .

During the week of September 21-27, MPT will offer evening program blocks exploring topics from the past, present, and future of HBCUs in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Additional HBCU-themed content will air on Saturdays throughout September.

Programs airing on MPT this month are among the more than 50 hours of on-demand content available to watch anytime on the HBCU Week NOW YouTube channel , Instagram page , and website .

HBCU Week NOW launched in 2023, expanding MPT’s long-standing HBCU Week from an endeavor reaching its footprint in the mid-Atlantic to a project reaching nearly all households across the United States and beyond. Today, the HBCU Week NOW YouTube channel boasts more than 25,000 subscribers and 4 million total views.

Viewers can find more information about HBCU Week NOW at hbcuweeknow.com . Audiences are encouraged to contribute to the conversation on social media using the hashtag #HBCUWeekNOW.

In Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, Congress defined an HBCU as a school of higher learning that was accredited and established before 1964 and whose principal mission is the education of African Americans. The six HBCUs in MPT’s viewing area are Bowie State University , Coppin State University , Howard University , Morgan State University , University of the District of Columbia , and University of Maryland Eastern Shore .

HBCU Week on MPT – 2026 Schedule

One On One: Dr. David Wilson, Morgan State University – Monday, September 21, 7-7:30 p.m.

MPT’s Jeff Salkin, news anchor, visits Morgan State University for an in-depth interview with President David K. Wilson, Ed.D. Next, viewers learn about a one-year master’s degree program designed to help teachers meet state certification requirements and provide an alternative career path for displaced federal workers. Then, audiences meet Donal Ware, a Morgan State alumnus and national sportscaster.

Welcome to HBCU Week at Morgan State University – Monday, September 21, 7:30-8 p.m.

A 2023 visit to Morgan State University and interviews with President Dr. David Wilson, students, and alumni of Bear Nation. Dr. Wilson shares his vision for Morgan to become an R-1 research institution while achieving historic enrollment.

One On One: Dr. Aminta Breaux, Bowie State University – Tuesday, September 22, 7-7:30 p.m.

MPT’s Jeff Salkin, news anchor, visits Bowie State University for an in-depth interview with President Aminta H. Breaux, Ph.D. The episode also features reporting on how students are blending the technical precision of computer science with the creative expression of visual arts through Bowie State’s virtual reality and gaming bachelor’s degree program.

Welcome to HBCU Week at Bowie State University – Tuesday, September 22, 7:30-8 p.m.

A 2022 visit to Bowie State University and discussions with President Dr. Aminta Breaux, students, and alumni of Bulldog Nation. Dr. Breaux shares her vision to expand Bowie’s impact in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

One On One: Dr. Heidi Anderson, UMES – Wednesday, September 23, 7-7:30 p.m.

MPT’s Jeff Salkin, news anchor, visits the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for an in-depth interview with President Heidi M. Anderson, Ph.D. Viewers also observe a unique program in the university’s Fine Arts department that’s drawing students from across the state and beyond, and they witness a UMES art exhibit featuring works on loan from the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia.

Welcome to HBCU Week at UMES – Wednesday, September 23, 7:30-8 p.m.

A 2024 visit to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and interviews with President Dr. Heidi Anderson, students, and alumni of Hawk Nation. Dr. Anderson shares her vision for UMES to expand its veterinary school and natural sciences department.

One On One: Dr. Anthony Jenkins, Coppin State University – Thursday, September 24, 7-7:30 p.m.

MPT’s Jeff Salkin, news anchor, visits Coppin State University for an in-depth interview with President Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D. The episode also features reports about how Coppin State students are learning to procure, protect, and analyze patient health records and introduces viewers to the university’s youngest student, then-14-year-old rising sophomore West Muhammad.

Welcome to HBCU Week at Coppin State – Thursday, September 24, 7:30-8 p.m.

A 2025 visit to Coppin State University and discussions with President Dr. Anthony Jenkins, students, and alumni of Eagle Nation. The special includes Dr. Jenkins’ vision for Coppin to lead efforts to revitalize West Baltimore.

Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect – Thursday, September 24, 8-9 p.m.

Explore the life and legacy of the nation’s first African American Supreme Court justice. The film follows Justice Marshall, known as “Mr. Civil Rights,” from his legal career with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation’s highest court.

State Circle Special: HBCUs in Washington, DC – Friday, September 25, 7-8 p.m.

With interviews and reporting from the Washington, D.C., campuses of Howard University and University of the District of Columbia, this one-hour special edition of State Circle explores the rich history of HBCUs in the nation’s capital

Dangerous Acts – Saturday, September 26, 6-7 p.m.

This collaboration between HBCUs and the Lucille Lortel Theatre celebrates Black writers from the past with the next generation of actors training at the Howard University College of Fine Arts. Dean Phylicia Rashad directs student actors in staged readings of “The Deacon’s Awakening” and “Aftermath.”

Artworks: Imani-Grace Special – Saturday, September 26, 7-8 p.m.

With a voice compared to Billie Holiday, Howard University graduate Imani-Grace Cooper has performed alongside jazz greats such as Esperanza Spalding and George Duke. In this Artworks special, Cooper performs Black American music classics that harken back to the jazz legends of the past, soul singers of the present, and a sound for the future.

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About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service member offering entertaining and educational content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices via its online video player and the free PBS app . A state agency operating under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, MPT also produces local, regional, and national programming and frequently earns regional Emmy® awards for its work. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through its Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education and Thinkport.org . MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources covering a wide range of topics. More information is available at mpt.org .

About HBCU Week NOW