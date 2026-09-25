Passion 4 Pavement to host car and truck show Sept. 26 at Hollywood Casino Perryville

Passion 4 Pavement Car, Truck & Bike Club is to host a community car, truck, and motorcycle show to raise awareness for mental health, counseling, and addiction services in Cecil County. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hollywood Casino Perryville, 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway, Perryville, MD 21903. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Photo courtesy https://passion4pavement.com/

Passion 4 Pavement Presents “Show 4 A Cause” to Support Mental Health and Addiction Awareness

Perryville, MD (Sept. 21) – Passion 4 Pavement Car, Truck & Bike Club is proud to present Show 4 A Cause, a community car, truck, and motorcycle show dedicated to raising awareness for mental health, counseling, and addiction services in Cecil County. The event will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026 , from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hollywood Casino Perryville, located at 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway, Perryville, MD 21903.

The event includes a display of more than 100 vehicles including a mix of antique and vintage, custom build, high performance and luxury cars, trucks, and motorcycles. More than just a vehicle show, Show 4 A Cause will benefit Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services Inc., helping support vital mental health, counseling, and addiction recovery services for individuals and families throughout the community.

Attendees can enjoy:

Engaging with other car enthusiasts

Trophy awards for outstanding cars, trucks, and motorcycles

Music throughout the event

Food and drinks

Community awareness and resource organizations

Show 4 A Cause aims to bring the community together to support breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, encourage conversations about wellness and recovery, and connect those in need with valuable local resources. “We invite everyone from automotive enthusiasts to families and community supporters to join us,” said Mike Waid, representative of Passion 4 Pavement Car, Truck & Bike Club.

This event is hosted by Passion 4 Pavement Car, Truck & Bike Club in partnership with Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Event Details

Event: Show 4 A Cause

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Hollywood Casino Perryville 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway Perryville, MD 21903

Benefiting: Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services Inc.

For more information, please contact Passion 4 Pavement Car, Truck & Bike Club or visit https://passion4pavement.com/ or the club’s Facebook page.