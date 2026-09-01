September is National Library Card Sign-up Month; a Harford County Public Library Card saves cardholders more than $2,000 annually

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. A Harford County Public Library card can save cardholders more than $2,000 a year. Members of the community are encouraged to sign up for a free card in September. Here are the details provided by the library system:

A Harford County Public Library Card Saves Cardholders More Than $2,000 Yearly

Community members are encouraged to sign up for a free card in September during National Library Card Sign-up Month

Belcamp, Md., August 31, 2026 – A Harford County Public Library card is a valuable addition to anyone’s wallet because it can save cardholders more than $2,000 a year. Members of the community are encouraged to sign up for a free card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month by stopping by any branch or visiting https://hcplonline.org/digitallibrarycard.php to apply for a digital library card.

This year’s National Library Card Sign-up Month theme, “A Library Card Hits All the Right Notes,” is a reminder that Libraries offer something for everyone—no matter age, background or goals—all for free. From classes and job resources to homework help, streaming media and cultural events, Harford County Public Library connects the community to information, inspiration and each other.

Among the perks of a Harford County Public Library card is free access to numerous online publications, entertainment sites and educational programs. For example, Library cardholders can access Libby, instead of paying for Audible, saving the $149.50 per year subscription cost; Kanopy Kids instead of Disney+, saving $190/year; and Kanopy instead of Netflix, saving $240/year. Other free programs and their savings through the Library include The Baltimore Banner, free instead of $260/year; Consumer Reports, free instead of $39/year; LinkedIn Learning, free instead of $240/year; The New York Times, free instead of $325/year; Peterson’s Career and Test Prep, free instead of $468/year; and Rosetta Stone for Libraries, free instead of $159/year.

“During National Library Card Sign-Up Month, we’re reminding residents that one of the most valuable resources in Harford County is completely free. A Harford County Public Library card is much more than just a card. It opens the door to knowledge, opportunity, entertainment and connection, while providing more than $2,000 in annual value for many families,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Before signing up for another subscription service, check with your Library first. You may be surprised to find that the most valuable card in your wallet is your Library card. We encourage residents to explore everything their free Library card has to offer.”

As the new school year begins, Harford County Public School students can use their student IDs to access online Library resources by visiting https://hcplonline.org/schoolsupportcentral.php. Resources include downloading books, assisting with research, learning a new language, accessing videos and online courses, free online tutoring and more. Students are also encouraged to get a physical Harford County Public Library card to access items only available from a branch such as books, science kits, musical instruments and more.

Among the Library’s free featured programs in September are “The Lure of the Blank Page,” a two-hour mini course by award-winning author D.A. Jennings on September 12 at the Bel Air Library, on getting started or continuing a writing journey; “Francis Scott Key: A History,” a presentation on September 17 at the Jarrettsville Library by local historian Lou Giles, about the author of the Star-Spangled Banner; “Historic Schoolhouses of Harford County,” where Jacob Bensen, a historic preservation planner and member of the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission, will explore the architecture of Harford County’s historic schoolhouses on September 23 at the Bel Air Library; and “Kitchen Magic,” featuring hands-on science experiments and STEM activities for kids on September 24 at the Edgewood Library.

Library customers interested in helping Harford County Public Library celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month are encouraged to post a photo of themselves and/or their families holding their library card(s) to Facebook, Instagram and/or LinkedIn and tag #HCPLMD.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.