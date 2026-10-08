APG Federal Credit Union mobilized employees for a month-long volunteer effort to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves during Hunger Action Month. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

Throughout September, more than 65 employees volunteered with local nonprofits to provide food assistance to local families, children and seniors (Photo courtesy APGFCU)

APG Federal Credit Union Fights Food Insecurity Across Maryland During Hunger Action Month

Edgewood, MD (October 6, 2026) — Throughout September, APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU®), a trusted partner and growing credit union serving Baltimore City and Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, mobilized employees for a month-long volunteer effort to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves during Hunger Action Month.

More than 65 APGFCU employees and their family members participated in volunteer events across Baltimore City and Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties last month at four local charities dedicated to fighting hunger in Maryland. Volunteers helped to prepare food, pack meals for students and seniors, and organize pantry items for distribution to public school pantries.

“Our employees are always looking for meaningful ways to make a difference in their communities, and we’ve seen through employee surveys that food insecurity is an issue that matters deeply to them,” said Bre Hill, Director of Community Impact at APGFCU. “Hunger Action Month was a natural opportunity to turn that passion into real, direct action, bringing our employees together to support the organizations helping Marylanders experiencing food insecurity.”

Employees engaged in the following hands-on service projects last month:

September 4 Elkton Community Kitchen : Prepared and served lunch to more than 115 community members and helped clean the kitchen and dining hall.

September 15 Baltimore Hunger Project : Packed five pallets of meal boxes and assorted pantry items to distribute to Baltimore Hunger Project’s partner school pantries.

September 26 The Hope Center of Maryland : Packed more than 1,100 weekend meal bags for Harford County Public School students experiencing food insecurity.

September 29 Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland : Packaged more than 400 meal boxes for delivery to clients.



In addition to the volunteer events throughout September, APGFCU’s Community Impact Committee donated $10,000 to the Baltimore Hunger Project, which supports the expansion of the organization’s pantry program in schools, increasing the amount of food the organization provides each school pantry.

APGFCU’s Hunger Action Month volunteer efforts build on the credit union’s ongoing commitment to lead with purpose across the communities it serves, enriching lives and empowering people through comprehensive financial education and impactful partnerships that help build strong, financially secure communities. For more information about APGFCU’s commitment to its community, visit apgfcu.com.

About APGFCU

APG Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to building strong families for a stronger community. Founded in 1938, APGFCU holds $2.6 billion in assets and serves over 190,000 members with a full range of financial products and services.