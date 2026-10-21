CASA to raffle $500 Wegmans gift card to support its volunteer training

CASA of Harford County is hosting a Fall Raffle to support its volunteer training. For $10 a ticket, it’s offering a chance to win a $500 Wegmans gift card. Drawing is Nov. 2. Here are the details provided by the non-profit supporting children in need:

📣🛒 IMAGINE TAKING $500 OFF YOUR HOLIDAY GROCERY BILL! 🎁🍂

Thanksgiving dinner, holiday baking, a fully stocked fridge what would YOU do with a $500 Wegmans gift card? CASA of Harford County’s Fall Raffle could make that happen for just $10 a ticket!

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Every ticket gives you a chance to win while helping fund the training and supervision of volunteer advocates who support children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are in foster care. 💙

Been meaning to grab your tickets? Make today the day! Already entered? Share this post with friends and family so they don’t miss out, either!

Scan the QR code on the flyer, purchase tickets online at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/casa-of-harford-countys-fall-raffle–2026

Or call 410-638-4938.

That $500 gift card could be YOURS, but you have to enter for a chance to win! 🍂🎉