Harford County, in coordination with Harford County Public Schools, recently planted nearly 1,000 trees and shrubs across more than five acres at Dublin Elementary School. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Dublin Elementary School students Jocelynn Coleman-Harlee and Adelyn Vitek work alongside fourth-grade teacher Amy Rossi and Alex Nussbaum, a project scientist with Harford County’s MS4 Program, during the school’s recent tree-planting event. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Dublin Elementary Students Help Harford County Put Down Roots for a Greener Future

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 23, 2026) – Harford County, in coordination with Harford County Public Schools, recently planted nearly 1,000 trees and shrubs across more than five acres at Dublin Elementary School. The school is one of four Harford County schools participating in fall planting projects with the County’s Watershed Protection & Restoration Office to help reduce stormwater pollution and support the County’s compliance with its federal stormwater permit.

“Protecting the Chesapeake Bay starts in our own communities,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I want to thank the students, teachers and County staff for their commitment to teaching the next generation the importance of environmental stewardship and helping preserve Harford County’s natural resources.”

The Dublin Elementary School Green Team and fourth- and fifth-grade students got their hands dirty planting over 20 trees and shrubs as part of the larger project while learning how forest planting helps protect the Chesapeake Bay.

Staff from the County’s Watershed Protection & Restoration Office worked alongside students, explaining how forests help manage stormwater, protect water quality, and provide wildlife habitat. Students also learned proper planting techniques as they planted some of the 16 tree species and four shrub species at the site.

Other schools participating in the fall planting projects are Edgewood Middle School, Edgewood High School, and George D. Lisby Elementary School.

Harford County uses MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) credits, also called impervious acre credits, to track and account for stormwater runoff reductions, watershed restoration efforts, and compliance with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.