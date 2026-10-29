Harford County has awarded four FY2027 Agricultural Education and Outreach Grants to organizations supporting agricultural education, hands-on learning, and public awareness of the county’s farming community. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Announces Agricultural Education and Outreach Grant Recipients

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 28, 2026) – Harford County has awarded four FY2027 Agricultural Education and Outreach Grants to organizations supporting agricultural education, hands-on learning, and public awareness of the county’s farming community. Administered by the Harford County Department of Economic Development, the grant program supports initiatives that connect residents with agriculture and encourage future generations to explore the industry.

“Educating the next generation about agriculture is essential to preserving Harford County’s farms,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “These grants will help local organizations provide hands-on learning opportunities and strengthen agricultural education.”

The FY27 grant recipients are:

Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation – $5,000 to introduce indoor growing towers in Harford County high school classrooms through its Grow to Learn initiative, including equipment, teacher training, and support.

Harford County Extension Advisory Council – $3,031.65 to provide educational and safety signage for livestock exhibits at the Harford County Farm Fair and an interactive cow-milking activity for young visitors.

Susquehanna Beekeepers – $5,000 to expand public education about honeybees and native bees through interactive displays and educational materials, while supporting resources for local beekeepers.

Harford County Public Schools – $3,500 to enhance the FFA Food for America program with 20 interactive agricultural learning stations reaching approximately 2,000 second-grade students.

For more information about Harford County agricultural programs and resources, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/ag.