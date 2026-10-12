Harford County Cultural Arts Board has awarded grant funding totaling $154,500 to support the general operations and arts programs for 26 nonprofits in Fiscal Year 2027. Funds will support community theatre productions, arts and cultural festivals, and concert series across Harford County. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Cultural Arts Board Announces General Operating Support Grants and Arts Programming Grants for Fiscal Year 2027

More than $154,000 will support community theatre productions, arts and cultural festivals, and concert series across Harford County

Harford County Cultural Arts Board (HCCAB), which operates under the auspices of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees, has awarded grant funding totaling $154,500 to support the general operations and arts programs for 26 nonprofits in Fiscal Year 2027. Funds will support community theatre productions, arts and cultural festivals, and concert series across Harford County.

HCCAB provides General Operating Support Grants, open to eligible arts nonprofits based in Harford County, and Arts Programming Grants, open to eligible Maryland nonprofit organizations serving Harford County. The awards are intended to strengthen the structure of these community organizations and ensure the ongoing availability and accessibility of the arts for Harford County residents and visitors.

“Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people to ideas, opportunities and one another, and the arts are a powerful part of that work,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, we are proud to support the incredible organizations, artists and cultural leaders who create opportunities for people throughout our community to learn, connect and experience the arts. Together, we are helping build a more creative and connected Harford County.”

Nonprofits receiving General Operating Support Grants are: Harford Ballet Company, $8,000; Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, $8,000; Tidewater Players, $8,000; Deer Creek Chorale, $8,000; Harford Choral Society, $7,875; The Luckiest Light Corporation, $7,625; Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, $7,000; Harford Artists’ Association, $7,000; Theatreworks Live, Inc., $6,000; Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., $6,000; Scottfield Theatre Company, $4,500; True North Project, $4,500; Upper Chesapeake Chorus of the Sweet Adelines, Inc., $4,000; River Stone Theatre Company, $4,000; and Rogue Swan Theatre Company, $4,000.

Nonprofits receiving Arts Programming Grants are: Ladew Topiary Gardens, $7,000; Bel Air Recreation Committee, $7,000; Hosanna Community House, $7,000; Bach Concert Series, $6,000; Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, $6,000; Harford Community College, $6,000; Steppingstone Museum Association, $6,000; Society of Italian American Businessmen, $5,500; Friends of Jerusalem Mill, $4,000; Vestry of Deer Creek Parish, $3,000; and The Liriodendron Foundation, $2,500.

More information about this year’s grants may be found at: https://www.culturalartsboard.org/fy26-grant-recipients-885626.html.

HCCAB also provides Access Arts Grants, which provide funding for arts and cultural experiences for Harford County schools, daycares, government facilities and nonprofits that regularly serve youth, seniors, people with disabilities of any age and other populations traditionally underserved by the arts. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through February 15, 2027, or until funds run out. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.culturalartsboard.org/access-arts-grants.html.

“Harford County Cultural Arts Board is proud to support the organizations and artists who enrich our community,” said Meg McReynolds, cultural arts and community outreach coordinator at Harford County Public Library. “These grants invest in vibrant arts programs and meaningful cultural experiences that make the arts accessible for residents throughout Harford County. We look forward to seeing these grants translate into engaging programs and events that strengthen and inspire our community in the year ahead.”

About Harford County Cultural Arts Board

Founded in 1973, Harford County Cultural Arts Board is the official county arts agency, serving as the primary local resource for arts organizations, independent artists and the audiences of Harford County. The government-appointed advisory board provides grant funding, sponsors workshops and events, and encourages, advocates for and invests in the advancement of the arts and culture of Harford County. Since December 2015, Harford County Cultural Arts Board has operated under the auspices of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees. Activities are made possible by a County Arts Development grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, a Maryland State agency under the authority of the Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, Film and the Arts. To learn more about the services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board, or if you are interested in serving on the Cultural Arts Advisory Board, visit https://www.CulturalArtsBoard.org/.

About Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.