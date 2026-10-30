Harford County earns state award for modular roundabout made from recyclable milk jugs at Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive

Harford County has earned a statewide award for its innovative modular roundabout project in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Public Works’ Highways division recently earned the 2026 Small Project of the Year Award from the County Engineers Association of Maryland for the modular roundabout project installed at the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive in Bel Air. Pictured are County Executive Bob Cassilly with the Department of Public Works team. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford County Earns State Award for Innovative, Cost-Saving Roundabout in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 29, 2026) – Harford County has earned a statewide award for its innovative modular roundabout project in Bel Air. The County Engineers Association of Maryland recently recognized Harford County Department of Public Works’ Highways Division with the 2026 Small Project of the Year Award for the project installed at the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive.

“This award recognizes the ingenuity and hard work of our Public Works team, who found an innovative way to improve road safety and efficiency while saving taxpayers $1.5 million,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “It’s a great example of the practical, forward-thinking solutions our county employees bring to their work every day.”

The roundabout is the first of its kind in Harford County and among the first in Maryland. Designed and installed entirely by the County’s Highway Engineering team and crews, it was constructed using modular units made from recyclable plastic. Each square foot of the roundabout reuses more than 100 one-gallon milk jugs. In total, the project reused the equivalent of approximately 370,000 milk jugs.

By designing and constructing the roundabout in-house, the County eliminated the need for outside contractors and avoided the excavation and additional labor required for traditional concrete construction, reducing overall construction time and project costs.

The Project of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding county project that demonstrates responsiveness to residents’ needs, cost-effectiveness, and innovative use of county staff and resources.