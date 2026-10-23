Forty-six volunteers were honored at the 40th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards held on October 15 in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Members of Toys for Tots, winners of Harford’s Most Beautiful Group Award, pictured with Director of Housing & Community Services, Barbara Richardson (left) and Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive (right). (Photo courtesy www.harfordcountymd.gov/HMB.)

Harford County Honors 46 Volunteers at the 40th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 22, 2026) – Forty-six selfless volunteers were honored at the 40th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards held on October 15 in Bel Air. Hosted by County Executive Bob Cassilly and the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services, the awards celebrate the meaningful contributions made by unsung heroes who give their time and talents to those in need throughout the county.

“I’m deeply grateful to these volunteers who support their neighbors and strengthen our community,” County Executive Cassilly said. “Their unwavering commitment, generosity and countless hours of service represent the very best of Harford County.”

This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. Emceed by WMAR-TV’s Kristy Breslin, the event drew more than 270 attendees, including 28 individual nominees, those nominated for group awards, and the citizens who nominated their fellow community members. In honor of the 40th year of the event, award recipients from the past 40 years were also invited to be a part of the celebration.

Dave Moyer received the 2026 Harford’s Most Beautiful Ripple Effect Award, so named because of the ripples that spread from a single pebble dropped in a pond, just as a single volunteer benefits the broader community. Nominated by BangTam Miller, Dave was chosen for his commitment to the Harford County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds, delivers and sets up beds for children without a safe place to sleep, and for his diligent work to feed the hungry, and as a founding member of the 755 Alliance and as the director of program services with the Hope for the Homeless Alliance.

The Harford’s Most Beautiful Shining Light Award was established to recognize the volunteers who bravely use their personal stories to “shine a light of awareness” on serious issues facing our county. These volunteers fight stigmas and talk about difficult subjects despite deep, personal, and painful experiences. This year, Ruby Comer received the Shining Light Award for her work with the Bethesda Transformation Center, a faith-based nonprofit organization that serves women overcoming addiction, trauma, abuse, homelessness, and other life-controlling challenges.

Harford’s Most Beautiful Group Award is presented to a team of individuals who come together and volunteer for the Harford County community’s common good. The 2026 award was presented to the volunteers of Toys for Tots of Harford County for implementing new computer processes that enabled them to serve more families than ever before and led to a record number of 16,769 toys distributed to 3,403 children.

Nominated by Donna Thomas, the Harford’s Most Beautiful First Responder award was presented to William “Bill” Lay for over 60 years of dedicated service to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and the Harford-Cecil Fireman’s Association and the Maryland Fireman’s Association.

Also celebrated at this year’s ceremony were Harford’s Most Beautiful People nominees John Blake, April and Marcus Cheatham, Rebecca Dougherty, Andrea Ensor, Megan Ewing, Ron Filling, Jacob Gibbons, Steve and Sherri Glock, Deanna Hoppe, Genene LaCour, Javier Nieto, Jim and Dani Rice, Anna Rogers, Angela Rose, Stacy Sawyers, Adam Shellenbarger, Edward Smith, Rosalie Smith, Paula Van Hart, Ronita Walker, Krista Wilkinson, Lisa Wright, and the members of the Mountain Christian Backpack Blessings ministry.

A photo gallery of the evening is available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/HMB.

This year’s platinum sponsor was APG Federal Credit Union. In-kind sponsors included Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts; Wegmans; A Capella Journey; HarfordTV; Events Catering Company; and Kristy Breslin, WMAR-TV; and the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. Attendees at the ceremony were treated to entertainment from A Capella Journey and HarfordTV was on hand to record the one-hour ceremony, which was livestreamed on their Facebook page. It will be available on their website, www.harfordtv.org and YouTube page.