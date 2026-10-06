Harford County Public Library features spooky events throughout October

Harford County Public Library is offering numerous “Spooktacular” events in October to showcase Halloween-themed programs for customers of all ages, from writing a ghost story and conducting spooky science experiments to a horror movie marathon, story time, dance parties and more. Here are the details provided by the library system:

How to Have a ‘Spooktacular Time’ at Harford County Public Library

Halloween-themed events in October range from story times, spooky movies and science experiments to crafts, writing ghost stories and more

Belcamp, Md., October 1, 2026 — Harford County Public Library is offering numerous “Spooktacular” events in October to showcase Halloween-themed programs for customers of all ages, from writing a ghost story and conducting spooky science experiments to a horror movie marathon, story time, dance parties and more.

“Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year, and the Library is brewing up plenty of fun for all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “From crafting spooky creations and conducting eerie science experiments to learning the art of writing a ghost story, our October programs are filled with seasonal magic. But the fun doesn’t end when Halloween is over. We encourage everyone to stop by a branch or visit HCPLonline.org to explore the wide variety of programs, events and resources available all year long.”

“Spooktacular” programs include:

Thrifted Treasures: Get a Haunted Twist, October 10, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Teens and adults are invited to transform thrifted fall art into a spooky masterpiece in this hands-on DIY program. All materials will be provided. Participants will choose a vintage landscape or cabin print and use acrylic paint to add ghostly shapes and layered Halloween details like pumpkins, bats and spiderwebs. All materials will be provided. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16752679.

Halloween Hullabaloo, October 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue; October 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road; October 30, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road; and October 31, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Children will enjoy spooky-themed crafts, games and dancing. Advanced registration is required for the October 15 program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16682170. For information about the other locations, visit HCPLonline.org.

Halloween Story Time, October 23, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Children are invited to enjoy fun Halloween stories, songs and a craft and are welcome to come dressed in their favorite costume. Each child attending must register in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16588871. The program is supported by the Norrisville Friends of HCPL.

Halloween Dance Party, October 26, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street; October 27, 10:15 to 11 a.m., at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive; and October 31, 10:15 to 11 a.m., at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Dance to classic songs with a Halloween twist. Children and families are invited to wear dancing shoes or their favorite costume. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org and click on the calendar date.

Horror Movie Marathon, October 29, 2 to 8 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. Teens and adults are invited to binge-watch classic and modern horror movies to get into the Halloween spirit. Movies shown may be rated PG-13. For more details about the films, call the Edgewood Library at 410-612-1600. Additional information may be found at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16784609.

Spooky Science, October 29, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Get ready for some spooky science fun. Children in grades K-5 will explore hands-on, slightly creepy experiments that look like magic, but it’s all real science. Come discover, experiment and have a frightfully good time. Advanced registration is requested at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16590673. The program is supported by the Aberdeen Friends of HCPL.

Scary Movie Friday, October 30, noon to 4 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive. Teens are invited to celebrate the spooky season by watching scary movies all afternoon. The program is supported by the Joppa Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16623744.

Write a Ghost Story, October 30, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road. Those in grades 6-12 are invited to get into the Halloween spirit by writing a ghost story. The program features an afternoon of writing and sharing spooky tales. Journals will be provided. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/16784623.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.