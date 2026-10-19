Harford County Public Library celebrated its team and honored 50 staff members for various years of service at its annual Staff Day on October 12. Here are the details provided by the library system:

At its annual Staff Day, Harford County Public Library honored team members for service anniversaries. The Bel Air Library’s Claudia Smith, library associate II-Children’s Services (third left), was recognized for 35 years of service by Charles Ross, senior human resources director (left); Mary Hastler, CEO; Kathy Cogar, chief financial officer; Amber Shrodes, chief services officer; and Justin Hartzell, chief operating officer. (Photo by Robin Sommer/MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford County Public Library Honors 50 Staff Members for Service Anniversaries at Annual Staff Day

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Wild About Libraries’

Belcamp, Md., October 16, 2026 – Harford County Public Library celebrated its team and honored 50 staff members for various years of service at its annual Staff Day on October 12. The theme of the day was “Wild About Libraries,” and the celebration was held at Great Wolf Lodge.

“Our annual Staff Day is a reminder that one of the greatest strengths of Harford County Public Library lies in its people,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, who also provided a state-of-the-Library presentation at the gathering. “Staff Day 2026 was filled with learning, collaboration and inspiration, reinforcing our shared commitment to enriching lives and strengthening our community. Thank you to our remarkable staff for their commitment, passion and unwavering dedication.”

Library staff members were honored for years of service ranging from two to 35 years. Among those honored were Claudia Smith from the Bel Air Library, for 35 years of service, and Deidrah Reeves from the Norrisville Library, for 30 years. Recognized for 25 years of service were Joey Kato from the Norrisville Library; Shannon McElroy, Joppa Library; Mandy Peach, Fallston Library; and Rodney Sadler, Administrative Office. The Bel Air Library’s Kelly Donelson, Deborah Reid and Mary Schemm and Raquel Warbington, from the Edgewood Library, were honored for 20 years.

The Roenna Fahrney Recognition Award, named in honor of the Library director from 1957-78, was established for all staff to salute the exceptional performance of other staff members, either individually or as members of a group. A peer-nominated award, individual Roenna Fahrney Awards were presented at Staff Day to Sydney Buffington, senior assistant branch manager-Adult Services, Abingdon Library; Rachel Dellman, librarian-Children’s Services, Aberdeen Library; Kelly Mills, library associate-STEM, Edgewood Library; and Stephanie Detorie Young, digital content coordinator, Marketing Department-Administrative Office. The Roenna Fahrney team award winner was the Materials Management & Technical Services Department, Administrative Office.

Staff Day was chaired by Zachary Herzog and Julie Parsons. Serving on the planning committee were Charles Ross, Elizabeth Bowker, Jennifer Button, Alyssia Gilmore, Meredith Knowles, Jason Mathis, Clayton McKenzie, Isabella Nagle, Jamie Reilly and Raquel Warbington.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.