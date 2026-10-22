The Harford County Department of Economic Development is to host a free workshop designed to help business owners understand common cyber risks and take practical steps to protect their businesses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host Free Cybersecurity Workshop for Small Businesses Nov. 5

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 22, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host Cybersecurity for Small Business, a free workshop designed to help business owners understand common cyber risks and take practical steps to protect their businesses. The workshop will be held Thursday, November 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the CONVERGE Innovation Center at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen.

“Protecting businesses from cyberattacks also means protecting their customers and employees,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This free workshop will connect small business owners with experts who can help them understand cyber risks and take practical steps to safeguard their operations.”

The workshop will feature an Ask the Experts: Cybersecurity Edition panel moderated by Kim Mentzell, Director of Cybersecurity for the Maryland Department of Commerce. Panelists will include Ron Hill, CISSP, Founder & President of Hill Tech Solutions; Richard Ferrara, CEO of Stone Brook Solutions; and Toby Musser, Founder & Co-CEO of MNS Group. Topics will include:

Common cyber threats and scams

Simple ways to protect your business and data

Preparing for and responding to cyber incidents

Live Q&A with cybersecurity experts

Participants are encouraged to bring questions about cybersecurity challenges facing their businesses.

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp series, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and practical tools to support their growth and success.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/LevelUpCybersecuritySmallBiz

Interested but unable to attend? Through a continued partnership with Harford TV, the session will be recorded and posted on the Harford County Economic Development website alongside recordings of prior LevelUp workshops at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series.