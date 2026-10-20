Harford County to host free workshop Nov. 17 for businesses and nonprofits on using Canva to create marketing graphics

The Harford County Department of Economic Development is to host a free hands-on workshop Nov. 17 designed to help businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits create reusable marketing graphics using Canva design software. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host Free Workshop for Businesses and Nonprofits on Using Canva to Create Marketing Graphics

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 19, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host Creating Graphics with Canva: From Templates to Standout Designs, a free hands-on workshop designed to help businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits—even with little or no design experience—create functional, reusable marketing graphics using Canva design software. The workshop will be held Tuesday, November 17, at 11 a.m. at the CONVERGE Innovation Center at 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen.

“Small businesses and nonprofits need effective ways to promote themselves,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This workshop will give participants practical skills they can use to create their own marketing materials and communicate more effectively with their customers and communities.”

Creating professional marketing materials can be challenging for organizations without dedicated design staff or resources. This hands-on workshop will introduce participants to Canva’s basic tools and features while showing them how to create their own designs. Presented by A Marvelous Spark Creative Studio, the workshop will provide practical instruction for creating graphics for social media and other marketing needs. Topics will include:

Getting started with Canva and exploring its basic tools and features

Finding and customizing templates for social media and other marketing needs

Creating professional, consistent designs that can be reused and built upon

For the best learning experience, participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop and create a Canva account in advance.

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp series, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and practical tools to support their growth and success.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/LevelUpCanva101

Interested but unable to attend? Through a continued partnership with Harford TV, the session will be recorded and posted on the Harford County Economic Development website alongside recordings of prior LevelUp workshops at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series.