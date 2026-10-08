The Harford County Department of Economic Development is to host the workshop “Sales Strategies to Grow Your Business: Building Systems That Drive Results” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at the CONVERGE Innovation Center, 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host Sales Strategy Workshop for Small Businesses Oct. 20

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 8, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Economic Development will host an in-depth, three-hour workshop designed to help small business owners strengthen their sales approach, better understand their performance, and create systems that support continued growth. Sales Strategies to Grow Your Business: Building Systems That Drive Results will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at the CONVERGE Innovation Center, 1201 Technology Drive in Aberdeen.

“This free workshop will help businesses learn practical strategies they can use to sharpen their sales processes and build a stronger foundation for growth,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

Presented by Maryland’s Small Business Development Center, this session expands on the county’s traditional LevelUp workshop format with an extended, hands-on training experience to teach business owners how to develop a focused and repeatable approach to sales.

Topics will include:

Developing a realistic and effective sales mindset

Identifying the key performance indicators that matter to your business

Mapping your sales process and creating a 90-day action plan

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s ongoing LevelUp series, providing entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to educational resources, professional expertise, and practical tools to support their growth and success.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/LevelUpSalesStrategies

Interested but unable to attend? Through a continued partnership with Harford TV, the session will be recorded and posted on the Harford County Economic Development website alongside recordings of prior LevelUp workshops at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series.