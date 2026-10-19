Jarrettsville Federal to open second branch in Hickory in January 2027

Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association plans to open the second branch in its nearly 160-year history in January 2027. Here are the details provided by Jarrettsville Federal:

Photo courtesy of Jarrrettsville Federal

Jarrettsville Federal Opens Second Branch in Hickory in January 2027

New branch will offer customers universal bankers and state-of-the-art banking

Jarrettsville, Md., October 19, 2026 — Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association will open the second branch in its nearly 160-year history in January 2027.

The new 1,603-square-foot branch will be located at 1510 Conowingo Road in Hickory, in the former Harford Pharmacy space, within a retail shopping area. The full-service location will feature universal bankers and state-of-the-art banking technology. Customers will be able to receive assistance with consumer and commercial banking products, as well as traditional products such as checking and savings accounts.

The branch’s hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The branch will also offer a 24/7 ATM for deposits and cash withdrawals.

PW Campbell and Associates, a national leader in creating and designing space for financial institutions, is managing the project.

The location in Hickory was selected because it brings Jarrettsville Federal closer to its commercial and consumer relationships in Bel Air, Fallston, Forest Hill and the surrounding areas. With a strong book of business already established in this market, the Hickory location will allow Jarrettsville Federal to deepen those relationships, make banking more convenient for customers and create new opportunities for sustainable growth.

“Establishing a second branch is an important step in positioning Jarrettsville Federal for the next generation while strengthening our long-term commitment to the communities we serve. Our loyal customer base has traditionally included established, financially secure households with deep ties to the community,” said Scott Sturgill, president/CEO of Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association. “The Hickory branch gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation by serving a broader mix of customers.”