More than 1,000 children participated in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Here are the details provided by the library system:

At Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3, Lennox Butler was Woody from “Toy Story” inside the Pizza Planet Claw Machine, a costume built by The Harford Center and Harford County Government at the Wheelchair Costume Workshop October 2-3. (Photo by Taylor Carty/Harford County Public Library)



More Than 1,000 Children Participate in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat

Eighty volunteers created Halloween costumes at the Wheelchair Costume Workshop for children who use wheelchairs

Belcamp, Md., October 6, 2026 — More than 1,000 children participated in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. It followed the Wheelchair Costume Workshop, a two-day event in which volunteers created fantasy Halloween costumes for seven children who use wheelchairs.

The Inclusive Trunk or Treat, open to all ages and abilities, began with children in wheelchair costumes parading out together, showing off their new costumes beneath a balloon arch. Over 50 vehicles were decorated, and treats were provided to more than 1,000children of all abilities in a safe, welcoming environment.

“At Harford County Public Library, we believe everyone deserves a place where they can learn, create, connect and belong. The Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat brings that belief to life in such a joyful and meaningful way. The costumes begin with the children themselves, who bring their ideas and imaginations to the table, and then our volunteers, sponsors and community partners work together to turn those dreams into reality,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who gave their time, talent and resources to make this event possible.”

Jonathon Fleming enjoys his Orioles bullpen car costume at Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3. The costume was built by Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club and Muck Boot Company at the Wheelchair Costume Workshop October 2-3. (Photo by Taylor Carty/Harford County Public Library)



At the Wheelchair Costume Workshop, held all day October 2 and most of October 3, 80 volunteers transformed wheelchairs for seven children, ranging in age from 4-10, into the following costumes:

Maui on Moana’s boat

Richard Petty in his 1970 Plymouth Superbird race car

A DJ

An Orioles bullpen car

Daniel Tiger’s Trolley from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”

Elsa in her ice castle

Woody from “Toy Story” inside the Pizza Planet Claw Machine

An additional costume, a Mutt Cutts van from “Dumb and Dumber,” was created in advance for a child in attendance and was part of the Inclusive Trunk or Treat.

Joseph Hughes’ costume at Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Trunk or Treat on October 3 was Richard Petty in his 1970 Plymouth Superbird race car, built by the Lipford Family and Harford County Public Library Foundation at the Wheelchair Costume Workshop October 2-3. (Photo by Taylor Carty/Harford County Public Library)



Teams of volunteers designed, built and fit the costumes. The volunteers came from various backgrounds. Some were interested members of the community, and others were from local companies: RG Group, The Harford Center, SURVICE Engineering, Jarrettsville Sealcoating, Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, APGFCU, Bayside CBS, Rosedale Bank, Service Coordination, Inc., Numotion, Muck Boot Company, Harford County Public Schools, Harford County Government and Harford County Public Library.

Through the generosity of sponsors, Harford County Public Library provided the materials such as paint, fabric, cardboard, wood, glitter, tape, dowels, etc. Artists, carpenters and engineers were on site to provide support as was a seamstress.

The event’s Spooktacular Sponsors were APGFCU, Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, G&M Automotive, The Harford Center and Muck Boot Company. The Pick of the Patch Sponsors were Equipment Connections for Children, Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, Haag Industrial Solutions, Harford County Government and the Lipford Family. The Hocus Pocus Sponsors were Matthew and Laura Allison, American Design and Build | American Sentry Solar, DeLuca Electric, Inc., McLaughlin Physical Therapy and Hand Rehabilitation, Inc., Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, RG Group, Rosedale Bank, The Goddard School in Forest Hill, MD and Veritech.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.