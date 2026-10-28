Section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air reopened Oct. 26

A section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, between Cedar Day Drive and Cedar Lane Regional Park, reopened to all through traffic Oct. 26 following completion of road repairs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air Reopened Monday, Oct 26

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct.26, 2026) – A section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, between Cedar Day Drive and Cedar Lane Regional Park, has been reopened to all through traffic Monday, October 26 following completion of road surface repairs.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1281.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.