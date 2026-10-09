Section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air to close for approximately 10 days

A section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, between Cedar Day Drive and Cedar Lane Regional Park, will be closed for approximately ten days beginning Monday, October 19, for road surface repairs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air to Be Closed for Approximately Ten Days

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 9, 2026) – A section of Cedar Lane in Bel Air, between Cedar Day Drive and Cedar Lane Regional Park, will be closed for approximately ten days beginning Monday, October 19, for road surface repairs. Cedar Lane Regional Park will remain open, with access only from Calvary Road (MD 136).

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.