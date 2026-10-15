Section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington reopened Oct. 14

A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington, between Priestford Road (MD 136) and Nobles Mill Road, has been reopened to all through traffic. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington Reopened Wednesday, October 14

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 14, 2026) – A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington, between Priestford Road (MD 136) and Nobles Mill Road, has been reopened to all through traffic Wednesday, October 14 following completion of a stream and road bank repair project.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.