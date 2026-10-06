Section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington to close for approximately three weeks

A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington, between Priestford Road (MD 136) and Nobles Mill Road, will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, October 12 for a stream and road bank repair project. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington to Be Closed for Approximately Three Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 5, 2026) – A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington, between Priestford Road (MD 136) and Nobles Mill Road, will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, October 12 for a stream and road bank repair project.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.