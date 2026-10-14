Seven Harford County locations are drop-off spots for Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

Harford County residents can drop off their expired and unwanted medications at seven locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 24 at Seven Harford County Locations

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 12, 2026) – Harford County residents can drop off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at seven convenient locations on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), local law enforcement, and Wegmans Food Market, will be collecting the medications as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“National Drug Take Back Day is an easy and effective way to help keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to gather any unused or expired medications and bring them to one of these convenient drop-off locations to take advantage of this free service. This is a completely anonymous, no questions asked, drop and go event.”

All types of over the counter and prescription medications will be accepted along with vitamins and pet medications – no questions asked.

Drive-thru collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Harford County government building, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air

Aberdeen Police Department, 60 N. Parke Street

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Avenue

Harford County Emergency Services Annex, 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Havre de Grace Police Department, 715 Pennington Avenue

Maryland State Police Barracks, 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

Wegmans Market, 21 Wegmans Boulevard, Abingdon

Harford County has collected and destroyed over 58,099 pounds of unwanted medications since 2013 and the national effort has resulted in the retrieval of over 21 million pounds — the equivalent of 10,517 tons — of unwanted, expired, or unused medications in the last 30 years.

Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at (410) 638-3333.