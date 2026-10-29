ShopRite is rolling out another round of its Wellness Your Way Starter Kit, a free, limited-time resource designed to support customers beginning GLP-1 medications for weight management. Here are the details provided by ShopRite:

ShopRite Rolls Out Wellness Your Way Starter Kits with Expanded Nutrition and Shopping Resources

Free, Limited-Time Kits Feature Aisle-by-Aisle Shopping Guidance, Product Recommendations and Recipes to Support Everyday Wellness

Keasbey, NJ (October 28, 2026) – ShopRite is rolling out another round of its Wellness Your Way Starter Kit, a free, limited-time resource designed to support customers beginning GLP-1 medications for weight management. The kit provides practical nutrition guidance and tools for navigating the supermarket, and customers filling their first GLP-1 prescription at a ShopRite Pharmacy will receive a complimentary kit while supplies last.

Following the initial launch of the Wellness Your Way Starter Kit earlier this year, this updated version includes an expanded Wellness Your Way nutrition guide that takes customers aisle by aisle through the store, providing shopping tips, product recommendations, and brand spotlights to help make nutritious choices easier to incorporate into everyday routines.

“As customers adjust their eating habits while beginning a GLP-1 medication, we want to make navigating the supermarket feel more manageable,” said Aaron Sapp, Vice President of Pharmacy and Wellness for Wakefern Food Corp. “Our goal is to provide practical resources and support that help customers build new routines and make informed choices that work for their individual needs.”

Inside the kit, customers will find the Wellness Your Way nutrition guide, developed with guidance from ShopRite’s registered dietitian, along with samples from participating brand partners. The guide highlights key nutritional considerations, including protein, fiber, hydration and nutrient-dense foods, while the samples introduce customers to products from a variety of participating brands. Brands featured in the kit include Ensure, TUMS, OLLY, G Hughes Zero Sugar, Mentos Gum, MiraLAX, Kraft, Bowl & Basket, Thomas’, GoGo squeeZ, Pure Protein and Eat Pecans from the American Pecan Promotion Board.

Supermarket pharmacies are uniquely positioned to connect pharmacy care with everyday nutrition, giving customers access to resources that extend beyond the prescription. The Wellness Your Way Starter Kit reflects ShopRite’s commitment to helping customers navigate their wellness journey with practical tools for everyday life.

The Wellness Your Way Starter Kits will be available for a limited time at all ShopRite Pharmacy locations, while supplies last. Customers can visit their local pharmacy to learn more or explore ShopRite’s weight management resources at shoprite.com/wellness-your-way. ShopRite’s Wellness Your Way nutrition guide is also available at shoprite.com.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $65 million to food banks that support more than 2,500 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern, ShopRite has donated $47 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.ShopRite.com.