Harford Mutual Insurance Group is recognizing Steven D. Linkous’ 20th anniversary as President and Chief Executive Officer. Here are the details provided by the insurance group:

Steven D. Linkous Marks 20 Years as President and CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) is proud to recognize Steven D. Linkous on his 20th anniversary as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group



Linkous became President and CEO on October 16, 2006, becoming only the 10th president to lead Harford Mutual since its founding in 1842. His 20-year tenure makes him the third-longest-serving president in the company’s nearly 185-year-old history, following John Carroll Walsh, who served for 29 years, and Richard Dallam, who served for 45 years.

Linkous began his career with HMIG in 1985 as a Microcomputer Programmer and Agency Support Specialist. He advanced through a series of leadership positions before assuming the company’s top leadership role. He also serves on Harford Mutual’s Board of Directors.

During Linkous’ tenure as President and CEO, Harford Mutual has experienced significant growth and transformation. Policyholders’ surplus has increased from $89 million in 2006 to $489 million as of September 30, 2026, while the company has expanded its reach to 12 states and Washington, D.C.

Under his leadership, the company achieved several major milestones, including:

Opening two additional offices, one in South Carolina and one in Kentucky, to expand HMIG’s footprint and support continued growth in the Southern and Midwest regions.

Earning recognition as one of Ward’s 50® top-performing property-casualty insurance companies in 2021 and 2022.

Expanding HMIG’s commitment to community impact and charitable giving. Since 2006, HMIG has provided more than $6.5 million in charitable support. HMIG also established the Harford Mutual Insurance Group Community Fund, which has distributed more than $220,000 to nonprofits since 2023.

Modernizing the organization through new core systems, enhanced products and business units, and expanded workplace flexibility.

Throughout his presidency, Linkous has invested in employees by supporting professional development, leadership training, and internship initiatives. He has also reinforced Harford Mutual’s commitment to community involvement by strengthening nonprofit partnerships and encouraging team members to volunteer and make a meaningful difference in the communities where they live and work.

Linkous has been named one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record three times: in 2020, 2022, and 2024. His third recognition earned him a place in the publication’s Circle of Leadership.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2025 with more than $446 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.