The Harford County Food Bank, an initiative of the Harford Community Action Agency, and Kent Meadows Farm have launched the Harford County Food Bank Farm, a new nonprofit venture that will grow fresh, locally sourced produce for neighbors in need. Here are the details provided by the organization:



From L to R front: Eric McLauchlin (PK Law), Pamela Craig (HCAA), Nick Miller (Kent Meadows Farm). From L to R back: Gail Huna (HCAA), Adam Hiob (HCAA), Amy Miller (Kent Meadows Farm). (Photo courtesy The Harford County Food Bank Farm)

The Harford County Food Bank and Kent Meadows Farm Launch Harford County Food Bank Farm

New joint venture will offer farm-fresh food for neighbors in need across Harford County

Havre de Grace, MD (10/20/26) – The Harford County Food Bank, an initiative of the Harford Community Action Agency, and Kent Meadows Farm have launched the Harford County Food Bank Farm, a new nonprofit venture that will grow fresh, locally sourced produce for neighbors in need. The partnership aims to expand access to nutritious food for Harford County residents experiencing food insecurity.

Located at Kent Meadows Farm, 4100 Webster Lapidum Rd, the Food Bank Farm’s mission is to grow fresh produce and strengthen the local food supply by making healthy food accessible to everyone. Additionally, the farm will supply the Harford County Food Bank and local food pantries with its first and best produce.

More than 30,000 Harford County residents experience food insecurity, highlighting the need for greater access to fresh, nutritious food. In 2025, Kent Meadows Farm delivered 10,824 pounds of fresh produce to Harford County food pantries. Several fields at Kent Meadows Farm have now been dedicated to harvest for The Harford County Food Bank Farm, increasing production and access for local families in need.

“This partnership allows us to bring fresh, locally grown food directly to the families who need it,” said Pamela Craig, CEO of the Harford Community Action Agency. “By connecting local agriculture with our hunger-relief network, we can help make nutritious produce a more consistent part of the food assistance available throughout Harford County.”

“Kent Meadows Farm has always been about the land and the community around it,” said Kent Meadows Farm Owners Nick and Amy Miller. “We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, nutritious food. We’re proud to partner with the Harford County Food Bank and can’t wait to see our first harvest go to neighbors who need it.”

The Harford County Food Bank Farm will also host educational classes, workshops, community activities, and special events.

To stay updated, learn more about the Harford County Food Bank Farm, volunteer on the farm, and support growing efforts, visit https://www.harfordfoodbankfarm.org/.

About The Harford County Food Bank Farm

The Harford County Food Bank Farm is a 501(c )(3) Non-Profit organization located at Kent Meadows Farm in Havre de Grace, Maryland. The Food Bank Farm is a joint venture with The Harford County Food Bank located in Edgewood, Maryland.

Harford County Food Bank Farm’s mission is to grow fresh produce and strengthen the food supply in our local community by making healthy food accessible to everyone. We are dedicated to supplying the food bank and local food pantries with our first and our best produce.