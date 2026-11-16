Applications are open for residents interested in volunteer service on over 35 Harford County boards or commissions. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy Harford County government website

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly Seeks Applicants for County Boards & Commissions

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 16, 2026) – Applications are open for residents interested in volunteer service on a wide variety of over 35 Harford County boards or commissions. Appointments are generally for four-year terms, coterminous with that of the county executive.

“Public input is vital to good government, and I am very grateful to those citizens who served on county boards and commissions during my first term,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “As my second term is about to begin, I encourage citizens interested in reappointment along with new volunteers to consider serving in an area where they have expertise, related experience, or simply a desire to give back to the community.”

Per county law, certain boards and commissions have specific qualifications for membership. All the county executive’s nominees for appointment are subject to confirmation by the Harford County Council.

Information about each board and commission and who may be appointed can be found along with the common application form on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1178/Boards-Commissions-Under-County-Executiv.