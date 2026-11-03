Bojo family wins Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2026 grand prize

The Bojo family won the Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2026 grand prize drawing, and 248 participants qualified for a free T-shirt, while 19 furry friends earned a bandana. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2026 grand prize winners (front row, from left), Meaghan Bojo and her children, Elise and Patrick are joined by county officials (back row, from left) Anna McClelland, Watershed Restoration Specialist; Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly; Paul Magness, Director of Harford County Parks and Recreation; and Danielle Hankins, MS4 Program Administrator. (Photo courtesy of Harford County government)

Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2026 Prize Winners Announced

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 2, 2026) – Harford County’s annual Harford Streams Summer Adventure wrapped up another successful season, encouraging residents to explore the county’s scenic waterways, earn prizes and learn about the importance of protecting these valuable natural resources. This year, 248 participants qualified for a free T-shirt, while 19 furry friends earned a bandana for joining in the fun. Two local families also took home additional prizes after completing the adventure and visiting locations throughout the county.

“Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who got out and explored our beautiful county during this year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “We’re proud to offer an award-winning program that brings families together, encourages outdoor recreation and fosters a greater appreciation for our county’s waterways and natural resources.”

Participants who visited at least 15 locations were entered into a grand prize drawing for their choice of a three-night mini-cabin rental for four at Susquehanna State Park or a two-hour paddleboarding or kayaking trip for four at Ultimate Watersports Mariner Point. The Bojo family won the grand prize drawing and selected the three-night mini-cabin rental at Susquehanna State Park.

Those who visited at least 11 locations were eligible for a separate prize drawing, with a choice of a canoe trip for eight at Eden Mill Nature Center or a family membership to Ladew Gardens. The Plucker family won this drawing and selected the family membership to Ladew Gardens.

Developed by Harford County government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various locations and write a brief comment about their experiences to earn T-shirts and be eligible for other prizes. An online survey allowed participants to easily upload photos and submit their comments.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure and helped make it another successful season.