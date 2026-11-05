Center Stage Boutique to open in the historic Forest Hill Railroad Station Nov. 27

Dance educator and entrepreneur Laura Ward-Moran plans to open the Center Stage Boutique in the historic Forest Hill Railroad Station Nov. 27. Here are the details provided:

The Klein Family, owners of the station at 15 East Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill, Maryland, adjacent to the first Klein grocery store in Forest Hill, has completely restored the old building inside and out. The station house reopens on November 27, 2026, as the Center Stage Boutique, a thoughtfully curated, dance-inspired gift store founded by dance educator and entrepreneur Laura Ward-Moran, who has dedicated her life to dance, and to educating, inspiring, and empowering dancers throughout her community. For more information about Center Stage Boutique, visit https://centerstageboutique.com. (Photo by Michael Blum)

Historic Forest Hill Railroad Station Gets New Lease on Life

Old Ma & Pa Station now a curated Dance Gifts Boutique

Forest Hill, MD: Since its last train tracks were removed in 1959, the historic Forest Hill Railroad Station, located at 15 East Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill, Maryland, has stood vacant — until now, when the station house reopens on November 27, 2026, as the Center Stage Boutique, a thoughtfully curated, dance-inspired gift store founded by dance educator and entrepreneur Laura Ward-Moran.

The Klein Family, owners of the station, which stands adjacent to the first Klein grocery store in Forest Hill, has completely restored the old building inside and out. Its sole tenant is Ward-Moran, who has dedicated her life to dance and to educating, inspiring, and empowering dancers throughout her community.

Close-up of the history plaque on the side of the building:

According to Michael J. Klein, Chairman of Colgate Investments, LLC, and the Klein Family Real Estate Entities, the historic Forest Hill Railroad Station, designed by the famous architect Frank Furness and once a stop for the Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad, was worth returning to its former glory. “My family spent a lot of time and thought restoring the old building on our property, and we are confident that the Ma & Pa Railroad Station might never have looked so good! We hope that railroad buffs will be happy to see this restoration, which includes a lot of historic details such as old phone replicas and a pot-belly stove, and that an unusual setting for such a unique business will perk a lot of interest!” Klein concludes.

Ward-Moran, a native of Harford County, agrees. “For those of us who grew up in this area, the Ma & Pa Railroad Station is a landmark filled with history, memories, and a deep sense of community. I grew up just a mile down the road from it, and the old station has always been a familiar and meaningful part of the community I call home,” she adds.

According to Ward-Moran, Center Stage Boutique offers a distinctive collection of gifts celebrating the joy and artistry of dance. From meaningful recital keepsakes and cherished Nutcracker treasures to birthday surprises for dancers of all ages, the boutique features elegant home décor inspired by the graceful, timeless beauty of ballet.

Ward-Moran’s vision makes Center Stage Boutique more than just a place to shop. “Center Stage Boutique builds a community where the love of ballet is celebrated, childhood dreams are encouraged, lifelong memories are made, and the magic of dance can be enjoyed!” she says.

Center Stage Boutique also sells children’s toys, crafts, attire, gifts for tweens, high-end dance attire for class and specialty gifts for dancers, dance moms, and dance teachers. During busy performance months, including “Nutcracker Season” around Christmas-time and Dance Recital Season in the spring, Center Stage Boutique will also sell recital bouquets.

“We cater to a wide age range, from the youngest aspiring ballerina to the former dancer who still carries a love of ballet in her heart,” states Ward-Moran. “We are different from a traditional dance retailer. We aren’t selling dance shoes and classroom dance attire basics. We are truly a dance gift shop selling specialty items — there’s a big difference,” she adds.

And there’s more, says Ward-Moran. “We want our boutique to be a place where memories are made. The restored Railroad Station is perfect for hosting special events for children, from holiday-themed activities and elegant tea parties to being a ‘ballerina for a day.’ We also offer a variety of fun photo experiences,” she adds.

For more information about Center Stage Boutique, visit https://centerstageboutique.com.