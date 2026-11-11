Deer Creek Friends Meeting hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity Dec. 20

The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is holding a “Drive-Thru Live Nativity” at the Deer Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 1212 Main Street in Darlington, Maryland, from 6 – 7 pm on Sunday, Dec. 20. Here are the details provided:

Manger Scene with Angels, Holy Family & Live Animals at Deer Creek Friends Meeting “Drive-Thru Live Nativity.” The scenes from the Christmas story are acted out for the public on Sunday, December 20, from 6-7 pm, at the Deer Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 1212 Main Street in Darlington, Maryland. Admission is FREE. The Drive-Thru Live Nativity allows the public to experience all the joys of Christmas from the comfort of their own vehicles. At the end of the Drive-Thru, each vehicle receives a thank-you gift. For photos of past Drive-Thru Live Nativity experiences and more information, visit the Deer Creek Friends Meeting web site at https://www.deercreekfriendsmeeting.org/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DeerCreekFriends/. PHOTO CREDIT: Deer Creek Friends Meeting.



Deer Creek Friends Meeting Slates 4th “Drive-Thru Live Nativity” for Sunday, December 20, in Darlington

Free In-Car Experience includes Holy Family, Choir of Angels, Live Animals, more!

Darlington, MD: The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is holding its 4th-ever “Drive-Thru Live Nativity” at the Deer Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 1212 Main Street in Darlington, Maryland, from 6 – 7 pm on Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Admission is FREE, and all are welcome.

“The idea of the Meeting staging a ‘Drive-Thru Live Nativity’ began in the COVID year of 2020,” says Advancement & Outreach Chair Denise Bertrand. “The Meeting wanted to create something that let the wider public experience the joy and wonder of Christmas, but the COVID pandemic got in the way, so this idea was born. Everyone loved it, and since then it has become an every-other-year celebration,” Bertrand adds. “The Meeting performed it in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and we think we’re going to have our best one ever this year!”

The Drive-Thru Live Nativity allows the public to experience all the joys of Christmas from the comfort of their own vehicles. The trip through time includes these LIVE features:

Caesar Augustus commanding your presence and directing you to “Bethlehem”;

The Innkeeper letting you know “there’s no room at the Inn!”;

An enthusiastic Choir of Angels singing joyous carols;

Shepherds keeping watch over their flocks by night;

Wise Men on camels searching for the Christ Child;

An actual stable with manger and live animals;

The Holy Family in the traditional, customary pose;

And much more!

At the end of the Drive-Thru, each vehicle receives a thank-you gift, courtesy of Deer Creek Friends Meeting.

For photos of past Drive-Thru Live Nativity experiences and more information, visit the Deer Creek Friends Meeting web site at https://www.deercreekfriendsmeeting.org/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DeerCreekFriends/.