Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce have been selected to participate in the Sustainable College-Employer Partnerships initiative. Here are the details provided by the two organizations:

Harford Community College and Harford County Chamber of Commerce selected for national initiative to strengthen employer partnerships and workforce pathways

Bel Air, Maryland — Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce have been selected to participate in the Sustainable College-Employer Partnerships initiative to strengthen collaboration between community colleges and local chambers of commerce, better align education with workforce demand, expand work-based learning opportunities, and build stronger pathways to employment.

This effort is led by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofit dedicated to helping community colleges transform to promote student success and community vibrancy, in partnership with the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Foundation, and is supported by JPMorganChase.

Across the cohort, the work spans six industries: aviation, defense, advanced manufacturing, business, healthcare and cybersecurity/IT. Many of these sectors are priorities for JPMorganChase’s Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI), a $1.5 trillion, 10-year plan to strengthen industries critical to national security and economic resilience. In addition to mobilizing capital, the initiative aims to help address the workforce shortages constraining production and innovation in key sectors.

As one of eight community college–chamber teams selected nationwide, Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce will work together with participating employers over the next two and a half years to identify regional workforce needs, shape education and training strategies, and expand opportunities for students to gain work-based experience and connect with careers.

“No single organization can solve workforce challenges alone,” said Lenore Rodicio, Ph.D., president and CEO of Achieving the Dream. “When community colleges, chambers of commerce, and employers work together, they can build stronger pathways from education to employment that benefit learners, businesses, and communities alike. Through our partnership with the ACCE Foundation, we look forward to supporting these relationships as they develop sustainable models that can serve as examples for colleges across the country.”

“I am excited that Harford Community College has been selected for this opportunity and proud to undertake this work alongside the Harford County Chamber of Commerce,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College. “Our students deserve more than an education. They deserve a clear connection between what they learn and where it can take them. This initiative will help us listen more intentionally to employers and ensure students gain the experience, relationships and confidence they need to move from the classroom into meaningful careers. When education and industry work together, our students, businesses and entire region benefit.”

Throughout the initiative, Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce will receive individualized coaching and technical assistance from ATD and the ACCE Foundation, engage in virtual and in-person peer learning opportunities, and implement strategies to strengthen long-term employer partnerships.

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to the continued partnership with Harford Community College, uniting to address critical regional workforce priorities across in-demand sectors in Harford County, including manufacturing, defense, and healthcare. The Harford Chamber leverages its business membership network to convene local employers that are actively contributing industry insights and work-based learning opportunities. As a business advocacy organization, the Harford Chamber assists in navigating legislative needs and advocates for future policies that reduce small business burdens and increase opportunity for hiring and education. Working together, the Chamber aims to strengthen Harford County’s talent pipeline and seamlessly connect local students and job seekers to careers, all while fortifying the regional economy.

“The Harford County Chamber of Commerce is proud to serve as a convener—bringing employers, educators, and community partners together around the shared goal of creating stronger pathways to economic opportunity. Participating employers are contributing their expertise, identifying workforce needs, and committing time and resources to help students and job seekers develop the skills required for meaningful careers. Together, we are building a more connected, equitable, and responsive talent pipeline that supports local businesses, strengthens our workforce, and creates lasting opportunity across the region,” said Angela Rose, President & CEO, Harford County Chamber of Commerce.