Celebrating the employment of citizens with disabilities, County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 29 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Local officials join the 2026 award recipients to celebrate achievements during the annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 29 at the Bel Air Armory in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford County Celebrates Employment of Citizens with Differing Abilities

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 13, 2026) – Celebrating the employment of citizens with disabilities, County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 29 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air.

“We are excited to recognize the skills and outstanding contributions of those with differing abilities in our workforce, and proud to honor local businesses and organizations that support these individuals,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Together, they ensure that every individual who wants to work can prepare for employment and be successful.”

More than 100 guests attended this inspiring event honoring employees with disabilities who have exhibited exceptional ability and determination in the workplace. The event also recognizes employers, individuals, and organizations that are changing attitudes about people with disabilities in the workforce.

Harford County holds this event in October of each year to coincide with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year the national theme was “Celebrating Value and Talent” is a continuation of last year’s theme and celebration through the end of 2026 in honor of America’s 250th birthday. This idea seeks to showcase the skills and contributions Americans with disabilities add to the nation’s workplaces, communities and economy, and ensures that meaningful opportunities in the workforce are available for all.

The opening keynote speakers this year were JP Henry, Photo Artist and his mother, Jane Ward, well known in the community as JP’s mom. Together, they shared JP’s journey as a self-employed individual with a disability and the perseverance that helped him achieve success.

“Looking out at all of you in this room today, I never would have thought that my son would be here giving a keynote speech,” Jane said. “My message to all of you in this room is never give up.”

This year’s closing keynote speaker David B. Pickett, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command’s Disability and Special Emphasis Program Manager, echoed that message of perseverance and inclusion in his remarks.

“Continue to break barriers, continue to inspire, and continue to demand the inclusive world you deserve and the one you are actively building.”

Awards were presented to the following individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements and support of those with differing abilities for 2026:

Small Employer of the Year Award: WXCY Radio

Medium Employer of the Year Award: SURVICE Engineering

Large Employer of the Year Award: University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

Employee of the Year Award: Eric Dowell, employed by Maryland Golf and Country Club and SURVICE Engineering

Student Worker of the Year Award: Leah Grigoria, STAR Centre

Volunteer of the Year Award: Nathan Schroen

Accessibility Award: Pirates Cove Family Fun Center

Media Award, Harco City Lifestyle

Veteran of the Year Award: John Bradley Hixon

Ruth Helen Thompson Community Service Award: Sue Rattman

Awards of Merit included two Employee Awards of Merit, given to Kirk Vollmecke Jr., employed by Chimes and Candace Davis, employed by Harford Academy; a Student Worker Award of Merit, given to Erykah Giles who works at Subway; and a Volunteer Award of Merit given to William Walls.

A photo gallery of this year’s event is available at:https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards

The Harford County Office of Disability Services and its partners offer an array of programs to connect businesses with motivated, dependable staff, and to connect employees with disabilities with on-the-job training, modification, and technology assistance. For more information, please contact 410-638-3373.