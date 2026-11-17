Harford County is taking proactive steps to protect the long-term health and well-being of volunteer firefighters by offering occupational cancer screenings. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Leads the Way in Occupational Cancer Screening for Volunteer Firefighters

BEL AIR, Md. (Nov. 12, 2026) – Harford County is taking proactive steps to protect the long-term health and well-being of volunteer firefighters by offering occupational cancer screenings.

“Our volunteer firefighters put themselves at risk every day to protect our communities, and I encourage all eligible members to take advantage of this screening opportunity,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Harford County is proud to lead the way in helping protect the long-term health of these dedicated public servants.”

Approximately 1,300 volunteer fire service personnel in Harford County are eligible to participate in the program, with 135 already enrolled and scheduled for screenings since the program launched in early October.

Harford County is among the leaders in Maryland in moving beyond awareness of occupational cancer risks to provide actual screenings for volunteer firefighters. Occupational cancer has historically been underreported among firefighters, but awareness of the risks and the importance of early detection has grown in recent years.

“This screening program is an important investment in the health and future of our volunteer fire service. Early detection can make a difference, and we appreciate the County’s commitment to looking out for our volunteers by providing access to this important program,” Tom Schaech, president of the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, said.

Although all available appointments for 2026 have been filled, the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association is working with the screening vendor to arrange appointment dates for early 2027. New dates will be shared with volunteers via their fire service email address. Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up promptly, as demand remains high and appointment slots typically fill within 24 to 48 hours of being announced.

Retired or inactive volunteer firefighters with the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association who wish to participate but do not have access to email may contact the association office at 410-638-4710. Callers should leave their name, company affiliation, and contact phone number.