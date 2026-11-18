Harford County Public Library’s CEO Mary Hastler was named to The Daily Record’s 2026 Most Admired CEOs. The award was presented at a celebration on November 16 at the Hilton BWI. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (center), received a Most Admired CEO award from Kendyl Kearly, editor of The Daily Record (left), and Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record, at a celebration the evening of November 16. (Photo by Leslie Greenly Smith)

Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler Honored By The Daily Record As A Most Admired CEO

Belcamp, Md., November 18, 2026 — Harford County Public Library’s CEO Mary Hastler was named to The Daily Record’s 2026 Most Admired CEOs. The award was presented at a celebration on November 16 at the Hilton BWI.

The Most Admired CEOs awards program honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. A panel of judges selected the winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEOs’ leadership and vision.

She currently serves on the board of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Hastler is also past president of the Maryland Library Association, Maryland Association of Public Library Administrators and has also chaired Maryland Humanities and the Harford County Commission for Women.

Hastler has been honored with numerous awards including Maryland’s Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence, Influential Marylanders, Icon Honors and the Maryland Library Association’s Outstanding Member Award.

“Being named one of The Daily Record’s Most Admired CEOs is a tremendous honor,” said Hastler. “This recognition reflects the impact of organizations and leaders committed to serving others and strengthening their communities. I am proud to be included among such an inspiring group whose leadership and innovation are making a lasting difference across Maryland.”

Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record, said, “This year’s Most Admired CEOs are distinguished leaders in Maryland and beyond. Their leadership drives innovation, strengthens our economy and elevates the quality of our lives each and every day. The Daily Record is pleased to honor these outstanding leaders.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.