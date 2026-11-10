Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala hosts 650 guests, raises more than $106,000

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala, “A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks,” raised more than $106,000 (net) the evening of November 7 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Among the 650 guests at Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala on November 7 at the Abingdon Library were Mike LaFiandra, research director for the Office of Naval Research; Carol Wright, Library Board of Trustees president; Mary Hastler, Library CEO; and Justin Hartzell, Library chief operating officer. (Photo by Steve Ruark)

‘A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks’ Raises More Than $106,000 For Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala hosted 650 guests at the Abingdon Library the evening of November 7

Belcamp, Md., November 10, 2026 — Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 22nd annual gala, “A Winter’s Ball: Revolution in the Stacks,” raised more than $106,000 (net) the evening of November 7 at the Abingdon Library.

The gala, attended by 650 guests, is the Library’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds raised by the gala will support early literacy, STEM resources, internet access and essential community programming throughout Harford County.

The Presenting Sponsors were Klein’s Family Markets and Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

“The Gala is about so much more than one evening. It reflects a community united by a belief in the Library and the difference we can make together. We are so grateful to everyone who joined us or supported the celebration,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Their generosity and commitment will have an impact long after the evening ends, helping us go beyond what public funding makes possible to expand programs, strengthen resources and create opportunities for the people we serve.”

Inspired by the energy, music and theatrical spectacle of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” this year’s gala transformed the Library into an immersive Revolutionary-era celebration filled with dramatic décor, live entertainment and interactive experiences. Guests enjoyed live character impersonations from “Hamilton”-inspired performances while dancing the night away to the Bachelor Boys Band.

The evening featured culinary experiences from Pairings Bistro, Evolved Catering & Events, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Full Circle Boards, Boards by Dana, Island Spice Grille & Lounge, Lib’s Grill and Lib’s Catering, Matsuri Japanese Restaurant, Fallen Pine Oyster Company, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Coffee Coffee, Klein’s ShopRite Bakery and Sweet Treats by Jennifer Joy. Pairings Bistro curated the gala’s craft cocktail experience, complemented by additional beverage offerings from Watchtower Brewing Company, Hopkins Farm Brewery and Old Line Spirits Distillery.

A live auction was led by WMAR-2 News’ Kristy Breslin and local auctioneer Derek Hopkins. Among the highlights were “Hamilton and Dinner in Baltimore,” featuring two tickets to “Hamilton” at the Hippodrome paired with dinner at Getrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen; “Baltimore Speakeasy and Brewery Adventure,” with exclusive Maryland Brew Tours at Checker Spot Brewing Company, Wurst Bar and Highball for 23 guests; “The Gertrude’s Experience,” featuring a culinary and cultural excursion for six with Master Chef John Shields and Library CEO Mary Hastler, with visits to the Baltimore farmers’ market, a custom three-course brunch with wine pairings and a private guided tour of the Baltimore Museum of Art; and “The Road to Fame,” the opportunity to name a street in Bel Air for one year, provided by the Town of Bel Air.

An exclusive raffle of jewelry donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers enabled the lucky winner to choose a favorite item from among a ruby necklace, sapphire ring and diamond earrings, each valued at nearly $10,000.

“Every part of the gala reflected the generosity of people who care deeply about our Library,” said Amber Shrodes, chief services officer at Harford County Public Library. “We are grateful to our sponsors for their generous financial support and commitment to our mission; to our volunteers, Foundation Board and event committee for the time, energy and dedication they gave behind the scenes; and to our food and beverage partners, vendors and in-kind contributors for helping to create such a memorable celebration. To everyone who contributed, attended or helped to make the evening possible, thank you.”

Headlining Sponsors were Absolute Investigative Fingerprinting Security and Landlord Services, American Design and Build and American Sentry Solar, Beards Hill Liquors, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, The Daily Record, Heartfelt Florist, The Highlands School, Maryland Brew Tours, Point Breeze Credit Union, PNC Bank, Rockwell Jewelers, Skylight Creative Ideas, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and WebIXI.

Premier Sponsors wereAcer Exhibits and Events, Achieve Behavioral Health Services, APG Federal Credit Union, Ashley Addiction Treatment, Bayside Commercial Building Services, BumbleJunk, Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, Hamilton Service Center, Harford County Trash Services, Mary Hastler, Hopkins Farm Brewery, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Alysson L Krchnavy, Financial Advisor | Edward Jones, The Liriodendron Mansion, Mr. Clean Power Washing, M.R. Crabb Moving and Storage, Morgan Stanley, Nemphos Braue LLC, NVS Bridal & Beauty, NVS Salon and Spa, Old Line Spirits, Pairings Bistro, Reflected Images Custom Detailing, John Shields and Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, Tar Heel Construction Group, Thompson’s Moving Inc., UR Washed Power Washing and Watchtower Brewing Company.

Supporting Sponsors were Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics, BCV Commercial Realty LLC, Black Oak Title, Brightview Senior Living, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Campion Insurance, A Division of Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc., Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Coffee Coffee, Bill and Paige Cox, Deer Creek Exteriors, DiPaula Law, East Coast IV, Emerald Builders, Inc., Tim and Nicole Funk, Great Wolf Lodge, Harford Community College, Harford County Government, F.W. Haxel, HillSide Lawn Service, Jarvis Appliance, The Kelly Group, Sharon and Brian Lipford, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill and MaGerk’s On A Roll, MB Home Care, Nagle & Zaller, P.C., PK Law, Rainbow International of Northeastern Maryland, Rockfield Manor, The Saint Yves Law Firm, Slack Family Practice, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Thoroughbred Sedan, Van, and Bus, LLC, Town of Bel Air, Towson University in Northeastern Maryland, Terry Troy, Vagabond Sandwich Company, and Carol Wright and Mike LaFiandra.

Contributing Sponsors were Matthew and Laura Allison, ARC Northern Chesapeake Region, Kristy Breslin, Ellin & Tucker, Elizabeth Ehrhardt, Harford Bank, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Derek Hopkins, Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan, Lib’s Grill, John and Jamila Mettee, MG Harry Greene AUSA Chapter, Modular Genius, Inc., David and Colleen Patzer, Premier Roofing, LLC, The Proctor Family, Tommy’s Antiques & Collectibles, Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, Lou and Linda Wienecke, and Michael and Cat Woods.

The 23rd annual gala takes place on Saturday, November 6, 2027.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.