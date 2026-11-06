Harford County to honor veterans during Operation Green Light Nov. 4 to 11

Harford County government will again participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative that encourages community participants to turn at least one outside light to green for one week each year in November to help bring awareness and show support for veterans. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Honor Veterans During Operation Green Light Nov. 4 – 11

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 5, 2026) – Harford County government will again participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative that encourages community participants to turn at least one outside light to green for one week each year in November to help bring awareness and show support for veterans.

“Harford County is proud to honor those who have served in our nation’s military by participating in Operation Green Light,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage residents, businesses, and organizations in our community to join us and light up Harford County green to let veterans know they are seen, heard and supported.”

Harford County government, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford Community College, Harford County Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations will shine a green light from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Businesses and residents are also encouraged to turn at least one outdoor light green to show their appreciation and support for veterans in the community.

Let’s light up Harford County for those who have defended our nation and kept us free. For more information, contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.