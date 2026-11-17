The Harford County Commission for Women will host its first-ever Women’s Resource Fair on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Highlands School, 2409 Creswell Road in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host First Ever Women’s Resource Fair Saturday, November 14

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 13, 2026) – The Harford County Commission for Women will host its first ever Women’s Resource Fair on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Highlands School, located at 2409 Creswell Road in Bel Air. This free event will provide opportunities for making connections and exploring local service providers serving women and families throughout Harford County.

“Connecting women with the resources and support they need helps build stronger families and a stronger community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This free event brings together organizations from across Harford County in one location to connect women with valuable services, build relationships and create lasting connections.”

More than 40 vendors will be onsite offering resources and information on health and wellness, financial empowerment, workforce and career development, family support, self-care, women-owned businesses, and community services.

The Harford County Commission for Women is a 15-member volunteer commission dedicated to promoting the economic, social and political equality of women. Members are appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council to serve three-year terms. The Commission supports local programs that benefit women and maintains connections with women’s organizations at the county, state and federal levels to encourage collaboration, share information and advocate for issues important to women.

For more information about the Commission for Women or to apply for membership, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/404/Commission-for-Women.