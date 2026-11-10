Harford County to host Veterans & Families’ Resource Fair Nov. 14; Ravens tickets giveaway, free Mission BBQ lunch

Harford County is to host a resource fair for veterans, active-duty military, and their families 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Veterans & Families’ Resource Fair Saturday, Nov. 14; Ravens Tickets Giveaway, Free Mission BBQ Lunch

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 10, 2026) – In honor of the men and women who defend our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans, active-duty military, and their families on Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street in Bel Air. This free, annual fair is a one-stop event for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, and other veterans resources, including a guide to local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Giveaways at this year’s fair will include drawings for two Ravens vs. Steelers tickets and gift cards courtesy of APGFCU. Lunch will be provided free of charge, catered by Mission BBQ. Balloon art will be available for kids.

“Harford County is proud to honor the service of our nation’s veterans, military personnel, and their families at this event and year-round with ongoing support through our veteran’s commission,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank our commission members, the VA, and all participants in this year’s fair who are helping us celebrate Harford’s veterans.”

This year’s theme is “Harford County Community Connects Veterans and their Families to Resources and Support.”

At the fair, representatives will be available for free counseling and referrals from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families (DVMF) and several veterans service organizations will be available to talk about claims, help veterans sign up for VA healthcare, and answer questions about important federal and state VA benefits and resources. Invited exhibitors include Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care System (VAMHCS), Maryland DVMF, Maryland Department of Labor (DLLR) veterans’ employment representatives, DAV, Serving Together, and Maryland Vet Center.

All Harford County veterans who attend the fair can enter a free drawing to win two Ravens tickets or gift cards. Contestants must be Harford County veterans and do not need to be present at the time of the drawing to win. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.

The agenda for the fair appears below.

10:00 a.m. Opening ceremony – Posting of the Colors by Joppatowne JROTC Cadets; National Anthem; Remarks by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and Colonel Brandon Motte, Director of Operations, Logistics, and Acquisition (G-3/G-4) for the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) at Aberdeen Proving Ground

10:20 a.m. Exhibitor booths open

11:00 a.m. Mission BBQ lunch is served

12:30 p.m. Drawing for Ravens tickets and gift cards

1:00 p.m. Fair concludes

The resource fair is organized by the Cassilly administration and the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs. The commission is active year-round, answering questions and connecting veterans and their families to available resources. They can be reached at 410-638-3213 ext. 1456 or vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.