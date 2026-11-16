Harford County residents are invited to participate in a public input workshop for Harford Forward, the county’s comprehensive Master Plan update, on Tuesday, November 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company, located at 2201 Carrs Mill Road in Fallston. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Public Invited to Harford Forward Workshop in Council District B

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 13, 2026) –Harford County residents are invited to participate in a public input workshop for Harford Forward, the county’s comprehensive Master Plan update, on Tuesday, November 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company, located at 2201 Carrs Mill Road in Fallston.

The workshop will focus on opportunities specific to Harford County Council District B and give residents an opportunity to help shape the county’s future. As a final reminder, residents are encouraged to attend this important workshop, which has already been promoted through various social media platforms, the Harford Forward website and the Harford County Government website.

Harford Forward is the county’s state-required Master Plan update that will guide growth, development, and quality-of-life decisions through the year 2045. Harford County’s last Master Plan update was completed in 2016.

The Council District B workshop is one of a series of public meetings being held throughout Harford County to gather community input as part of the Harford Forward planning process. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their perspectives on the future of their communities and the county.

The workshop will gather public input on key Harford Forward planning themes: Public Safety, Agricultural Preservation, Transportation, Land Use, Natural Resources, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Strong Communities, and Housing.

Public engagement period is open and will run through February 2027. After all public input is received, a draft plan is projected to be released to the public in November 2027.

More information is on the Harford Forward website, where a 5-minute survey is the first opportunity for public input.

More information about the themes, an overview of the planning process, and access to the public forum are available now by clicking the Harford Forward button on the homepage of the county website www.harfordcountymd.gov.

Public input for Harford Forward can also be sent via email to masterplan@harfordcountymd.gov or by calling 410-879-2000, or by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, MD 21014.

Citizens who cannot attend the meeting are welcome to provide input through the online forum and by any of the other available means.

Expected to be at least one year in development, Harford Forward will be subject to final approval by the Harford County Council. State law requires comprehensive plans to be updated at least once every ten years.