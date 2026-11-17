Individuals with differing abilities and their families are invited to join in the fun and festivities at Harford County’s second annual Inclusive Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at the Edgewood Senior Activity Center, 1000 Gateway Drive in Edgewood. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Artwork courtesy of https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/Community-Services-7/2026-Inclusive-Winter-Wonderland-597

Registration Open for Harford’s “Inclusive Winter Wonderland” for Individuals with Differing Abilities December 12

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 17, 2026) – Individuals with differing abilities and their families are invited to join in the fun and festivities at Harford County’s second annual Inclusive Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at the Edgewood Senior Activity Center, 1000 Gateway Drive in Edgewood. Sponsored by the Harford County Office of Disability Services, this FREE event is open to youth and adults with physical and developmental disabilities.

“The holiday season is a time for bringing people together and making memories,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This special event is designed to ensure citizens of all abilities can share in the joy and excitement of the season.”

Participants will enjoy a variety of holiday-themed activities designed to engage all five senses and support fine motor skill development. Highlights include a “Where’s Santa?” discovery bin hunt that stimulates sight and touch, and a hands-on felt ornament craft that encourages creativity and dexterity. And what would the holidays be without cookies? Each participant will decorate—and of course, eat—their own festive treat. Everyone will have an opportunity to take a photo with Santa!

Participants will also get to meet Buttons the reindeer and take home their own holiday goodie bag and photo with Santa.

Families should register early, as spots are limited. To register, visit Harford County Office of Disability Services online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/InclusiveWonderland.

The Harford County Office of Disability Services also provides programs for citizens with disabilities, free local events, learning opportunities, community partnerships, and resource referrals. Contact the Disabilities Coordinator at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov with questions.