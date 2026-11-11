Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar to open in Bel Air this December

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, the dual-concept neighborhood spot known for both its locally roasted coffees and handcrafted cocktails in Leonardtown, Md., is preparing to open its second location in downtown Bel Air in December. The new space, called “Social on Bond,” will be located on the ground floor of The Standard on Bond, the new five-story mixed-use building located at 128 North Bond Street. Here are the details provided:

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar Announces Second Location to Open in Bel Air this December

Southern Maryland coffeehouse and cocktail bar expands to new Bond Street location in downtown Bel Air

Bel Air, Md. (November 10, 2026) – Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, the dual-concept neighborhood spot known for both its locally roasted coffees and handcrafted cocktails in Leonardtown, Md., is preparing to open its second location in downtown Bel Air in December. The new space, called “Social on Bond,” will be located on the ground floor of The Standard on Bond, the new five-story mixed-use building located at 128 North Bond Street.

Opened in 2018, the flagship Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, known as “Social on Fenwick” in Leonardtown, has become a staple in the community, beloved for its relaxed, social atmosphere and “buy local” philosophy. Owner Sean Coogan, Jr. now plans to bring the same friendly vibes and signature brews and drinks to downtown Bel Air.

“We named ourselves after the type of environment we wanted to create; a place where families and friends could come enjoy each other’s company over a coffee or cocktail. We are very proud of how the concept has been received and embraced in Leonardtown, and now we’re excited to expand to Bel Air,” said Sean Coogan Jr., owner of Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar. “My family has always had a close personal connection to Harford County, as my dad’s family lived in Bel Air before moving to Southern Maryland, and we returned often to visit their old neighborhoods on Hickory Avenue and Umbarger Drive. So, when the opportunity presented itself to expand into Harford County, it was something I felt compelled to do.”

Just like Social on Fenwick, Social on Bond will serve its specialty brand Social Coffee Roasters coffee, as well as bourbons and whiskeys from Tobacco Barn Distillery in Hollywood, Md. The menu will feature a variety of options for brunch, lunch and shareable small plates.

Social on Bond will be open seven days a week, with the coffeehouse open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 7 am to 8 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cocktail bar will be open Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to last call; Friday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to last call; and Sunday 11 a.m. to last call.

To learn more about Social on Bond and its grand opening date, please visit https://socialonbond.com , or follow us on https://www.facebook.com/SocialonBond .

About Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar: