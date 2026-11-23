Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Advisor for the seventh year in a row in The Baltimore Sun’s Reader’s Choice, Best of Harford Awards. Here are the details provided by the financial services firm:

Lucky 7: Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Advisor For Seventh Year in a Row

Firm receives top honors in The Baltimore Sun’s Reader’s Choice, Best of Harford Awards

Bel Air, Md., November 23, 2026 – Harford Financial Group, a financial services firm based in Bel Air that has a highly skilled team of professionals specializing in life-centered financial planning for individuals and business owners, was voted Best Financial Advisor for the seventh year in a row in The Baltimore Sun’s Reader’s Choice, Best of Harford Awards. The results were announced in The Sun on November 22.

This year marks the eighth time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Advisor honor, the first seven being in 2018, 2020, 2021 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Advisor category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers are invited to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners were determined by the popular vote.

“What an incredible honor it is to be voted Best Financial Advisor for the seventh consecutive year. We are grateful to our clients for their trust in our work, as we help them create flourishing lives through holistic planning,” said Adam Freeland, CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “Our team is outstanding, and the Best of Harford Award reflects the relationships and trust that make what we do so meaningful. Thank you to everyone who voted for Harford Financial Group.”

In addition to individuals, Harford Financial Group works with business owners in Maryland and beyond and specializes in helping them with their complex financial needs, from optimizing cash flow and managing business debt to creating tax-efficient succession plans. The firm helps transition business owners from company dependence to financial independence by assessing business and personal financial goals with strategies designed to bridge any wealth gaps. The Harford Financial Group team assists individuals, business owners and entrepreneurs to achieve both growth and eventual transition success so they can focus on what matters most to them, including family, a next adventure and the meaningful life they’ve worked so hard to create.

About Harford Financial Group

The advisors at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning. In addition to individuals, Harford Financial Group works with business owners in Maryland and beyond and specializes in helping them with their complex financial needs, from optimizing cash flow and managing business debt to creating tax-efficient succession plans. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. For more information about Harford Financial Group, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.